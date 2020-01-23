CEEMEA sovereigns join the party as market runs red hot

Three CEEMEA sovereigns — the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Romania and Ukraine — joined a market this week gripped with a frenzy of new issues. All three deals went well and drew praise and attention in their own rights.

“Certainly, Saudi was one of the issuers everyone was waiting for,” said a syndicate banker in London. “It had been a little strange not to see the sovereigns come out before now — but, as this week showed, why wouldn’t they? This is an amazing market — everything ...