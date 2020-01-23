Ukraine reprices curve with €1.25bn stunner

Ukraine printed its €1.25bn 10 year bond on Wednesday so far inside its own curve that its outstanding euro bonds moved 20bp tighter and its dollar bonds 10bp-15bp tighter. The deal drew a €7bn book.

“Ukraine was very clear when they did their first euro deal in 15 years last year that issuing in this currency is a strategic move for them,” said a syndicate official close to the deal. “They want to develop their relationship with core European investors, and having diversified ...