BFCM takes senior slice in busy sterling market

By David Freitas
23 Jan 2020

Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel (BFCM) added to the sterling market's fast start to the year on Thursday, launching a new preferred senior bond in the currency and awarding investors with a small new issue premium.

The French lender opened books for a sterling preferred senior bond with a December 2025 maturity and expected ratings of Aa3/A/A+.

It chose Barclays and NatWest Markets to run the trade and they went out with price thoughts of 105bp area over mid-Gilts.

Lead managers were ...

