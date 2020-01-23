Evergrande floods market with $6bn of bonds

Parent Evergrande was in the market last week with a $1bn 11.5% 2023 bond and a $1bn 12% 2024 note. They were trading at a bid yield-to-call of 11.218% and 11.871%, respectively, ahead of the Hengda trade.

Evergrande has $1.8bn of bonds maturing in 2020, according to Nomura. To ...