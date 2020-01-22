ADB gets 'punchy' price in 10 year euros

Price_squeeze_Fotolia_230x150
By Burhan Khadbai
22 Jan 2020

The Asian Development Bank came in tight for a 10 year euro deal, pricing close to the level of World Bank's seven year sold earlier this month

Leads Citi, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs priced a €1bn January 2030 for ADB with a spread of mid-swaps minus 6bp, unchanged from guidance. The books closed at over €1.25bn, excluding lead manager interest.

“We were happy with what they got in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.