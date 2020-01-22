ADB gets 'punchy' price in 10 year euros

The Asian Development Bank came in tight for a 10 year euro deal, pricing close to the level of World Bank's seven year sold earlier this month

Leads Citi, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs priced a €1bn January 2030 for ADB with a spread of mid-swaps minus 6bp, unchanged from guidance. The books closed at over €1.25bn, excluding lead manager interest.

“We were happy with what they got in ...