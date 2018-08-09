Autumn IPO pipeline takes shape in HK

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences is working with CICC as the sole sponsor on a possible $500m IPO.The company develops drugs used to treat autoimmune and metabolic diseases in China. It focuses on the emerging field of immuno-oncology and is working towards the production of macromolecule drugs that target ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.