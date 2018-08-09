Shinhan prints rare AT1 from holdco to spark premium talk Shinhan Financial Group Co’s debut dollar Basel III additional tier one (AT1), priced on Tuesday, sparked a debate between Asian bankers, analysts and investors. The deal was rare, being issued through the bank’s holding company rather than using the opco structure which is much more common in Asia. That left many wondering what premium, if any, issuers must pay for holdco deals, writes Addison Gong.