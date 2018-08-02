Haidilao builds steam for $1bn August IPO launch

The fast-growing Chinese hotpot restaurant chain could hit screens in late August. Pre-marketing has yet to begin pending a listing hearing with the stock exchange, which is expected in the middle of the month.
CMB International and Goldman Sachs are leading the IPO as sponsors.Haidilao was ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.