Wuhan Real Estate grabs $430m as LGFV recovery gathers pace

The deal came hot on the heels of another issuance from an LGFV in the past week, with —/BBB-/BBB- rated Gansu Provincial Highway Aviation Tourism Investment Group bagging a $350m 6.25% 2021 bond.Both the issuers adopted a similar approach to bookbuilding, going out with a fixed price ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.