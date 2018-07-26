After a volatile year for Chinese property, regulatory changes give dollar bonds a boost

High yield Chinese property companies have languished in the dollar bond market for weeks. Poor secondary performances and weak investor sentiment have left many would-be debt issuers on the sidelines, waiting for opportunities to raise funds.But investor sentiment globally has been improving this month. “The credit markets ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.