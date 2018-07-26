China "still less open" than other G20 countries, says IMF

On trade and foreign investment policies, which US president Donald Trump has latched on to launch punitive measures against China in recent months, the IMF has also taken a stronger stance, stressing the need for China to up the pace of reform.The report notes that ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.