India’s Aakash plans $174m listing

The issuer has hired Kotak Mahindra Capital to lead its offering, which will consist only of secondary stock. It has also appointed Citi and CLSA as bookrunning lead managers.Aakash is planning to list through an offer-for-sale of 18.5m shares, which could raise anywhere from Rp10bn to Rp12bn, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.