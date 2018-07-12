Watermark
AES Gener cuts more debt with oversubscribed tender

Chilean utility AES Gener will buy back $200m of old bonds after investors pledged to sell more than the maximum purchase amount that the company had set before the early bird deadline of July 11.

  By Oliver West
  12 Jul 2018

Baa3/BBB-/BBB- rated Gener announced a tender offer for three different notes — including one sold by its subsidiary Empresa Eléctrica Angamos — on June 27, as it looks to allay rating agency concerns about its debt levels.

Gener was first targeting the 4.875% 2029 bonds issued by Angamos, seeking ...

