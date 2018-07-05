BoE adds systemic risk buffer into higher hurdle rates for 2018 stress test The Bank of England has clarified how it will set hurdle rates for banks in its 2018 stress test, featuring systemic risk buffers for the first time and changing the way in which Pillar 2 requirements are calculated through the duration of the exercise.

