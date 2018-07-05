Cemig set to break Lat Am drought

A marked improvement in Cemig’s liquidity position since it last issued in November has allowed the bonds to remain above par amid broader volatility — unlike most Lat Am notes issued towards the end of last year or early this year.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.