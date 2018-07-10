Watermark
SGX tees up clearing service for bespoke FX futures

Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Tuesday announced that it would allow market participants to centrally clear bespoke FX futures with a new service. The exchange is aiming for an August 27 launch date.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 10 Jul 2018


SGX's new FlexC FX Futures offering allows participants to bilaterally negotiate futures with bespoke expiration dates while still registering and clearing them at SGX's clearing house like a traditional futures contract. 

The maturity date of the futures will have to be within 100 calendar days from the beginning ...

