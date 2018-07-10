SGX tees up clearing service for bespoke FX futures Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Tuesday announced that it would allow market participants to centrally clear bespoke FX futures with a new service. The exchange is aiming for an August 27 launch date.



SGX's new FlexC FX Futures offering allows participants to bilaterally negotiate futures with bespoke expiration dates while still registering and clearing them at SGX's clearing house like a traditional futures contract. The maturity date of the futures will have to be within 100 calendar days from the beginning ...