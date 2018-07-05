Watermark
Go to Global edition

Call me maybe: China Tower buzzes for IPO

Xiaomi Corp may have raised a little less than expected in its much-hyped Hong Kong debut, but China Tower Corp is ready to steal the thunder with a juicy $10bn IPO.

  • By John Loh, Jonathan Breen
  • 05 Jul 2018

The company started pre-marketing its listing this week under the guidance of sponsors CICC and Goldman Sachs.

Despite smartphone maker Xiaomi’s near total dominance of the spotlight last month, attention is now shifting to what some expect will be the real blowout Asian IPO of the summer.

China ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 China Merchants Securities Co 18.90
2 CITIC Securities 14.44
3 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 13.13
3 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 13.13
5 China CITIC Bank Corp 11.81

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 12,138.46 48 8.71%
2 Citi 10,638.10 55 7.63%
3 Morgan Stanley 9,806.10 36 7.03%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 7,670.56 23 5.50%
5 China Securities Co Ltd 7,238.53 24 5.19%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 14,565.22 115 7.24%
2 Citi 14,144.17 89 7.03%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,774.37 53 4.86%
4 JPMorgan 9,765.18 49 4.86%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,681.93 38 4.32%

Asian polls & awards

  • GlobalCapital opens Green/SRI Bond and Loan Awards Poll 2018

    After a year of burgeoning growth and change in green, social and sustainability bond issuance, with huge acceleration in green loans, GlobalCapital today invites you to vote in its third Awards poll for this market.

  • The Australian Fixed Income Poll 2018

    Asiamoney, in association with National Australia Bank, invites all fixed income investors in Asia and Europe to participate in the Australian Fixed Income Poll 2018. The online poll will take only five to 10 minutes to complete.

  • Regional Capital Markets Awards Part IV: Investment Bank

    In the last instalment of our 2017 awards, we present the full write-ups of the winners of Best Asian Investment Bank and Best Investment Bank.

  • Regional Capital Markets Awards Part III: Bonds

    In the third instalment of our 2017 awards, we present the full write-ups of the winners of the Best Local Currency Bond, Best High Yield Bond, Best Financial Bond, Best SSA Bond, Best Investment Grade Bond, Best Project Finance Deal, Best Bond, Best G3 and Local Currency Bond House, and Best High Yield Bond House.

  • Regional Capital Markets Awards Part II: Equities

    In the second instalment of our 2017 awards, we present the full write-ups of the winners for Best Follow-On/Accelerated Bookbuild, Best Equity-Linked Deal, Best IPO, Best ECM Deal and Best ECM House.