Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CME Group expands Black Sea derivatives offering

Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group on Tuesday announced that it would soon list new options on its financially settled Black Sea Wheat and Corn futures.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 01:30 PM

The new contracts will launch on July 16 should they be approved by regulators. The futures underlying the options are based on price assessments of the price of wheat and corn in countries next to the Black Sea, calculated by S&P Global Platts. 

Jeffry Kuijpers, executive director, agricultural commodities ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 194,587.44 753 7.99%
2 JPMorgan 184,155.31 818 7.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 180,020.20 592 7.40%
4 Barclays 157,558.71 547 6.47%
5 HSBC 135,431.47 622 5.56%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,912.55 42 7.70%
2 BNP Paribas 24,407.83 87 6.50%
3 Citi 20,549.29 55 5.47%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 19,154.40 68 5.10%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,776.74 80 5.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,211.12 42 9.00%
2 JPMorgan 8,788.75 38 8.59%
3 Citi 7,537.45 40 7.37%
4 UBS 5,926.29 19 5.79%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 5.03%