Unipol ups BPER Banca stake in rare reverse block trade

Unipol, BPER Banca, JP Morgan, Mediobanca and Equita were the bookrunners.Unipol, which already owned 9.85% of BPER, had requested authorisation from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Italy to increase its shareholding to over 10%. It is seeking to own up to 19.9% of the bank. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.