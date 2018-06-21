DBS relocates Yu to boost China business

Yu will relocate to Shanghai on or around July 17, according to a source. He has been with DBS since August 2015, and is currently a fixed income syndicate banker under Clifford Lee, head of fixed income.In his new position, Yu will report to Cindy Kwan, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.