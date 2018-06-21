Agencies spy private SRI growth but investors question liquidity

Most borrowers use the public markets for SRI funding, but there could be a slight switch towards private deals, said one agency funding official.“We see movement from investors coming to us with ideas for specific themed products,” he said. “And quite a few green bond issuers are ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.