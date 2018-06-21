Agencies spy private SRI growth but investors question liquidity European agencies are seeing increased interest from investors for socially responsible investing (SRI) themed private placements, with some expecting the market to grow in size.

Most borrowers use the public markets for SRI funding, but there could be a slight switch towards private deals, said one agency funding official. "We see movement from investors coming to us with ideas for specific themed products," he said. "And quite a few green bond issuers are ...