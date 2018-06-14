Microfinance firm seeks premium London listing

Citi is global coordinator on the transaction. EFG Hermes, Investec and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods are bookrunners.The company is yet to determine the size of its IPO but will have a free float of at least 25% following admission, given it is seeking a premium listing ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.