SGX Nifty derivatives granted stay of execution

Singapore Exchange (SGX) has been allowed temporarily to continue listing its Nifty derivatives as it fights a legal battle with he National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) over replacement products.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 18 Jun 2018

The popular Nifty derivative products that give exposure to Indian equity markets with data from the NSE, were due to be taken down in August of this year after three Indian exchanges decided to pull out of index data agreements with foreign exchanges like SGX. 

NSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange ...

