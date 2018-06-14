Watermark
Funding scorecard: French agencies

This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress French agencies have made in their funding programmes as the first half of the year draws to a close.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 02:15 PM

Borrower
Amount raisedTotal funding requirement% raisedDate

AFD		€3.3bn€6.7bn50%Jun 15

Bpifrance		€1.8bn€4bn-€5bn40%Jun 15

Cades		€2.6bn€4bn65% Jun 15

CDC		€600m€4bn15%Jun 15

Unédic		€1bn€2.75bn*36%Jun 15

SNCF Réseau

€1.4bn€4bn-€4.3bn33%Jun 15

* of guaranteed EMTN programme.

