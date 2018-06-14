Funding scorecard: French agencies

...
|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Total funding requirement
|% raised
|Date
AFD
|€3.3bn
|€6.7bn
|50%
|Jun 15
Bpifrance
|€1.8bn
|€4bn-€5bn
|40%
|Jun 15
Cades
|€2.6bn
|€4bn
|65%
|Jun 15
CDC
|€600m
|€4bn
|15%
|Jun 15
Unédic
|€1bn
|€2.75bn*
|36%
|Jun 15
SNCF Réseau
|€1.4bn
|€4bn-€4.3bn
|33%
|Jun 15
* of guaranteed EMTN programme.
