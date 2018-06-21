Watermark
Quilter prices IPO in top half of the range

Quilter, Old Mutual’s UK asset management subsidiary, has priced its IPO. The last guidance was that orders below 145p risked missing the deal. At that level, the deal would come two thirds of the way up its original range.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 02:15 PM

JP MorganBank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are global coordinators, BNP Paribas a bookrunner.

Books closed at noon UK time on Friday June 22. The initial range on the transaction was 125p to 155p.

On Thursday books were covered throughout final guidance on the full deal ...

