Watermark
Go to Asia edition
FIG

Supply window opens US FIG market for business

Yankee and Wall Street banks led a surge in FIG supply in dollars this week, grabbing the chance to exploit improving market conditions.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 08:00 PM

Goldman Sachs opened the supply taps on Monday with a debut trade from its operating company.  

Goldman Sachs Bank USA, rated A1/A+/A+, is likely to be the vehicle for issuing short end paper in the future, while the holding company will be responsible for meeting the bank’s total ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 8,311.61 44 5.92%
2 Natixis 7,465.44 34 5.32%
3 Credit Suisse 7,226.61 37 5.15%
4 LBBW 7,117.47 40 5.07%
5 UniCredit 6,993.91 43 4.98%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 47,698.58 161 6.67%
2 Citi 45,424.20 224 6.35%
3 JPMorgan 44,249.48 177 6.19%
4 Goldman Sachs 41,655.18 296 5.83%
5 Morgan Stanley 40,524.49 203 5.67%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 38,627.67 133 10.73%
2 Citi 37,477.38 177 10.41%
3 JPMorgan 36,666.13 125 10.18%
4 Goldman Sachs 33,845.99 263 9.40%
5 Morgan Stanley 31,806.50 162 8.83%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 6,119.91 22 8.52%
2 LBBW 4,244.39 18 5.91%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,163.44 13 5.79%
4 UniCredit 4,135.00 17 5.75%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,848.68 16 5.35%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 4,538.06 9 13.01%
2 UBS 3,374.07 13 9.67%
3 BNP Paribas 2,596.35 10 7.44%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,458.47 6 7.05%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,180.25 9 6.25%