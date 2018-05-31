Watermark
Pair team up to bring clearing house to Nigeria

A fund and a local securities exchange will create the first clearing house in Nigeria. Both hope it will bolster liquidity and improve financial stability in the Nigerian capital markets.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 05:45 PM

FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange and Frontclear, a fund that provides credit guarantees to emerging and developing countries are working together to create a central clearing house. The project is called FMDQ Clear.

The joint venture will not use the normal clearing house model built on novating existing trades ...

