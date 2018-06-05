Genscript Biotech pulls off $304m follow-on

Joint placing agents Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan launched the deal with a block of 60m primary shares and 15m in secondary stock that were offloaded by company president Wang Ye. There was also an upsize option of 15m primary shares.The two banks had wall-crossed a select ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.