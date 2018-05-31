HK still a springboard for China: top regulators
The gravity in the relationship between Hong Kong and China’s financial markets has unquestionably shifted north in the past two decades. But instead of fearing competition, Hong Kong should embrace this change and build on its leading role in offshore RMB business, senior financial regulatory officials told a forum at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.
Bank Profiles
Latest news by market and league table performance
GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table
Rank
Arranger
Share % by Volume
1
China Merchants Securities Co
19.95
2
Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)
13.85
2
CITIC Securities
13.85
2
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
13.85
5
China CITIC Bank Corp
12.47
Panda Bond Database
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
24-May-18
Beijing Enterprises Water Group
China
3,000
2
24-May-18
Trafigura
Singapore
500
3
09-May-18
Daimler
Germany
5,000
4
26-Apr-18
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
Hong Kong
1,500
5
26-Apr-18
Trafigura
Singapore
500
Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners
Rank
Bookrunner
Share % by Volume
1
Standard Chartered Bank
36.83
2
HSBC
14.94
3
Bank of Taiwan
4.77
3
Cathay United Bank
4.77
5
Societe Generale Securities Services
4.13
Latest Offshore RMB Bonds
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
23-May-18
QNB Finance
Qatar
600
2
16-May-18
First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC
United Arab Emirates
1,100
3
04-May-18
Busan Bank
South Korea
500
4
27-Apr-18
Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI)
Honduras
2,000
5
24-Apr-18
CAR Inc
China
350