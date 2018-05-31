Watermark
HK still a springboard for China: top regulators

The gravity in the relationship between Hong Kong and China’s financial markets has unquestionably shifted north in the past two decades. But instead of fearing competition, Hong Kong should embrace this change and build on its leading role in offshore RMB business, senior financial regulatory officials told a forum at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 07:30 AM

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
1 China Merchants Securities Co 19.95
2 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 13.85
2 CITIC Securities 13.85
2 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 13.85
5 China CITIC Bank Corp 12.47

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
1 24-May-18 Beijing Enterprises Water Group China 3,000
2 24-May-18 Trafigura Singapore 500
3 09-May-18 Daimler Germany 5,000
4 26-Apr-18 Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings Hong Kong 1,500
5 26-Apr-18 Trafigura Singapore 500

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
1 Standard Chartered Bank 36.83
2 HSBC 14.94
3 Bank of Taiwan 4.77
3 Cathay United Bank 4.77
5 Societe Generale Securities Services 4.13

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
1 23-May-18 QNB Finance Qatar 600
2 16-May-18 First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC United Arab Emirates 1,100
3 04-May-18 Busan Bank South Korea 500
4 27-Apr-18 Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) Honduras 2,000
5 24-Apr-18 CAR Inc China 350