Asia people news in brief, May 31, 2018

UBS has hired senior investment banker Ranjan Sharma as head of equity capital markets for India, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Sharma joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he spent nearly three-and-a-half years as a vice-president on the India capital markets desk.At ...
