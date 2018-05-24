Tritax hires Jefferies, Kempen & Co to launch new logistics Reit Investment manager Tritax is considering launching a new real estate investment trust focused on logistics property in continental Europe, to capitalise on the success of Tritax Big Box Reit, the UK-focused fund that launched in 2013 and is now a FTSE 250 company.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — All news and league table positions for: Jefferies LLC Something lighter