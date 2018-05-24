Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Tritax hires Jefferies, Kempen & Co to launch new logistics Reit

Investment manager Tritax is considering launching a new real estate investment trust focused on logistics property in continental Europe, to capitalise on the success of Tritax Big Box Reit, the UK-focused fund that launched in 2013 and is now a FTSE 250 company.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:00 PM

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Tritax said it had mandated Jefferies and Kempen & Co to explore a possible IPO of the new fund, Tritax EuroBox.

A pipeline of European assets worth €1.8bn has already been identified and Tritax is in advanced negotiations to acquire €600m ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 165,175.88 645 7.88%
2 JPMorgan 156,487.83 676 7.46%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 152,294.90 499 7.26%
4 Barclays 132,291.23 454 6.31%
5 HSBC 113,665.79 526 5.42%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,573.45 32 9.73%
2 Citi 16,837.08 38 6.17%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,661.30 47 5.73%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,193.64 44 5.20%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,028.84 31 4.77%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 6,961.44 31 9.14%
2 JPMorgan 6,815.38 29 8.95%
3 UBS 5,503.59 15 7.22%
4 Citi 5,145.98 30 6.75%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 5.65%