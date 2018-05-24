BEWG prices Panda but abandons Bond Connect plan Beijing Enterprises Water Group (BEWG) sold two tranches of Panda bonds in the onshore interbank market on Thursday, taking home Rmb3bn ($470.1m). The issuer had hoped to bring in foreign investors through Bond Connect, but scrapped the plan in a rushed outing to the market.

