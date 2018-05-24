Five years the new covered bond sweet spot

FCDQ made a strong return to the covered bond market after a three year absence with a five year through joint leads BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and Natixis.Just after midday on Wednesday a €750m deal was announced at 3bp over mid-swaps with orders of €1.3bn. ...
