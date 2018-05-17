JP Morgan loses ECM syndicate banker Chang

Chang worked at the US investment bank for over 10 years, starting as a business analyst in May 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile. He rose to the level of executive director on the Asia ECM syndicate desk, a position he held since February 2016.Chang reported to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.