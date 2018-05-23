Watermark
Netcompany sets range on IPO

Netcompany, the Danish IT services firm listing in Copenhagen, has set a range of Dkr135 to Dkr165 on its IPO, valuing the company at just over Dkr6.57bn (€906m) at the bottom of that range.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 23 May 2018

Morgan StanleyDeutsche Bank and Danske Bank are global coordinators on the IPO. SEB is a bookrunner.

According to a banker on the deal, at the bottom of the range the company is valued at 14.3 times 2019 consensus earnings. The top of the range values the company at ...

