Netcompany sets range on IPO

Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Danske Bank are global coordinators on the IPO. SEB is a bookrunner.According to a banker on the deal, at the bottom of the range the company is valued at 14.3 times 2019 consensus earnings. The top of the range values the company at ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.