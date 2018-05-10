Time to take corporate FRNs seriously

When GlobalCapital Asia gauged the market’s sentiment last year on the prospects for corporate FRNs, most bankers and investors shrugged it off. Their reasoning was simple: FRNs did not fit into companies’ funding profiles as most issuers prefer to lock in the current rates. The added hedging expense ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.