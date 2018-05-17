Zhongyuan Yuzi falls through as China curbs local debt

Henan-based Zhongyuan Yuzi’s decision to postpone a 3.5 year transaction came after final guidance of 250bp over US Treasuries, unmoved from the initial guidance level of the 250bp over area. The order book size was around $575m.The A3/—/A- rated LGFV hit the market after wrapping up a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.