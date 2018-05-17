Watermark
Rates sell-off leaves Lat Am issuers on hold

Two prospective bond issuers from Latin America cancelled their fundraising plans this week as external conditions raise borrowing costs for EM issuers.

  • By Oliver West
  • 17 May 2018
Peruvian agricultural company Camposol and Paraguayan lender Banco Regional both cancelled tender offers this week, accepting that they were not going to be able to raise funding before earnings blackouts began.

Both issuers had earlier extended the deadline of the tender offers in the hope of finding a window, ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 32,823.43 135 10.15%
2 HSBC 27,985.94 156 8.65%
3 Deutsche Bank 20,825.06 67 6.44%
4 JPMorgan 20,809.97 99 6.43%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 20,164.83 117 6.23%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 10,818.85 32 18.12%
2 HSBC 7,273.68 16 12.18%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,824.56 6 9.75%
4 JPMorgan 5,513.13 24 9.23%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,930.95 15 6.58%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 12,976.07 40 10.95%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 11,991.62 37 10.12%
3 Deutsche Bank 10,517.97 22 8.88%
4 JPMorgan 9,819.86 38 8.29%
5 HSBC 8,377.16 35 7.07%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 1,578.78 7 15.83%
2 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 1,287.73 4 12.91%
3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 895.24 4 8.98%
4 Deutsche Bank 732.69 6 7.35%
5 Commerzbank Group 534.14 5 5.36%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 4,462.75 70 25.45%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 2,016.80 52 11.50%
3 HDFC Bank 1,956.91 32 11.16%
4 ICICI Bank 1,242.43 43 7.08%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 1,067.50 11 6.09%