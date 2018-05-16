AfDB launches sophomore social bond; Basque to follow

The Basque Government has mandated BBVA, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Norbolsa and Santander to run the books for a 10 year sustainable bond. The trade will be the borrower's first bond since March 2016, when it printed a €500m 10 year. A €400m eight year bond matures in June ...
