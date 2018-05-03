Watermark
Vonovia bags €1bn to buy Sweden's Victoria Park

Vonovia, the largest residential property company in Germany, raised €1bn on Thursday night to finance its proposed acquisition of Victoria Park, the Swedish property company.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 03:30 PM

Bookrunners, JP Morgan, Société Générale, UniCredit and Kempen & Co, conducted a wallcrossing exercise with investors. This gave them indications of interest for up to two thirds of the deal size — it was covered around 20 minutes after launch.

Shares in Vonovia were trading at ...

