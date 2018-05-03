China policy round-up: RQDII is back, new swap lines, Safe plans further capital markets opening
The People’s Bank of China publishes new rules governing the RMB qualified domestic institutional investor scheme, China and Nigeria ink a swap line, and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange pledges further reforms.
By Paolo Danese
10:15 AM
Chinese regulators have reactivated the long-suspended RMB qualified domestic institutional investor scheme, publishing a refreshed set of rules on May 2. Unlike its dollar-denominated cousin QDII, RQDII focuses on overseas purchases of RMB-denominated assets. The scheme was first launched at the end of 2014. The update clarifies that RQDII
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.