Bank of China hires Skeet amid ambitious plans

Bank of China (BoC) plans to play to its strengths by deploying its balance sheet and providing liquidity to parched investors. With syndicate and trading operations in place, it has hired Tim Skeet as head of Western European origination.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 09:15 PM

Skeet joined BoC last week and will primarily look after the bank’s Western European debt capital markets clients. He will also be responsible for training and will continue external work with the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA).

Skeet will work alongside Jaswinder Sandher, who heads the EMEA debt ...

