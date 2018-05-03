Tesla bonds slide after tempestuous analyst call

Tesla's 5.3% bonds due 2025 fell from a cash price of 88.94 on Wednesday to 87.25 on Thursday, after the company released quarterly earnings on Wednesday afternoon. The $1.8bn bonds are the company’s most recent high yield offering and were sold last August.The company’s share price also ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.