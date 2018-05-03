Watermark
Tesla bonds slide after tempestuous analyst call

The high yield bonds electric vehicle maker Tesla sold last August dropped in the secondary market on Thursday, after its first quarter earnings showed the firm spent $1.1bn of cash during the quarter and CEO Elon Musk abruptly cut off analysts who asked questions during the company's earnings call.

  • By David Bell
  • 06:45 PM

Tesla's 5.3% bonds due 2025 fell from a cash price of 88.94 on Wednesday to 87.25 on Thursday, after the company released quarterly earnings on Wednesday afternoon. The $1.8bn bonds are the company’s most recent high yield offering and were sold last August.

The company’s share price also ...

