Bayer brings final €2.2bn Covestro block to achieve "full separation"

Bayer has taken the last step towards separating Covestro, its former plastics division, after pricing the biggest equity block trade of the year so far.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 02:00 PM


The sale, worth €2.2bn at the final offer price, boosts Bayer’s balance sheet as it prepares to close its $62.5bn acquisition of Monsanto in the US.

“This is a very pleasant result, which we achieved faster than anticipated,” said Johannes Dietsch, CFO of Bayer, in a statement ...

