Xiaomi ushers in new era as HK embraces dual-class

The preliminary IPO filing means Xiaomi will not be hitting screens for a few months yet, but market participants are already salivating at what is poised to be the biggest listing since Alibaba Group Holdings’ $25bn New York debut in 2014.CLSA, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, Xiaomi’s ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.