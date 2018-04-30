CTBC hires veteran banker Chua

Chua joined the Taiwanese bank on April 9. He replaces Ridwan Tjahjono, who has left the firm, according to sources.
Based in Singapore, Chua is responsible for syndication and bilateral loans for south east Asia and Australia.Before CTBC, Chua was the head of advisory and structured finance ...
