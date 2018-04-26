Techcombank sets record with $922m Vietnam IPO

The private sector bank placed 164.1m shares, which it was initially offering at D120,000 to D128,000 apiece, giving the deal a potential size of D19.7tr to D21tr.Joint leads Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Viet Capital Securities kicked off the roadshow and opened books for the deal on ...
