Car crash: Issuer’s Panda outing struggles

The auto rental company was hoping to scoop up Rmb1.7bn — more than twice the Rmb730m ($115.8m) it ended up raising — from a Panda
bond when it published its initial issuance documents on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.