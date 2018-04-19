Santander hires Jonas to replace Jonas on covered trading

Jonas Offenhammer has resigned from UBS in London, where he had traded covered bonds, to replace Jonas Klink, co-head of FIG trading, who resigned from Santander in Madrid earlier this year.Offenhammer is likely to be responsible for trading core covered bonds in euros, sterling ...
