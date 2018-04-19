HKEX begins new era with dual-class, biotech IPOs

Charles Li, the bourse’s chief executive, said in a press conference on Tuesday that a dozen-plus issuers had been waiting in the wings for the rules to become official before submitting their listing documents.As part of the reform, the HKEX will add three new chapters ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.